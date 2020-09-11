mxdwn PREMIERE: LAU Shares New Electro-Pop Influenced Song “Recognise”

Home News Matt Matasci September 11th, 2020 - 6:00 AM

LAU is a retro-influenced synth pop artist from London. Today we’re premiering her new single “Recognise,” which is an ultra-catchy piece of electro-pop influenced music, with an infectious synth line, pulsating dance beat and vocal hook after vocal hook. The song was written after a hard breakup that the artist went through and is about “falling in love again and starting fresh,” said LAU. “It’s about finally moving on from the heartache.”

The accompanying video features the musician dancing in four different rectangular screens, very much like a Zoom meeting. She shot the video herself, which is perhaps unsurprising considering the times we live in.

LAU may be a new name to most in the music industry, but she’s spent years honing her craft as a touring musician. She’s played with artists like Clean Bandit, Ricky Martin, Big Black Delta and more since 1996.

mxdwn: Other than obviously being influenced by synth and pop music, what artists specifically are your biggest influences?

LAU: Some of my biggest influences growing up were Queen, Madonna, Roxette, Tears for Fears to name a few. And more recently Robyn, HAIM, Christine and the Queens. Anything with a strong melody/harmony and powerful lyrics that move you to the core.

mxdwn: After spending years touring with an impressive group of musicians, did you always know you wanted to create and release your own?

LAU: I didn’t really think about it back then, I always got immersed in my collaborations and duos over the years. I kinda put myself in the background for a long time. Recent situations meant I had to launch myself as a solo artist and I’m loving every second of it. Best thing that ever happened to me.

mxdwn: Do you collaborate with anyone on the music you release as LAU or is it strictly solo?

LAU: For my solo project I work with different producers around the world like Ends84, Astrotones and Brian Skeel to co-write the music. But I like to do collabs and feature on other releases like I did with NINA on both her albums or like I did with Popcorn Kid on “Free Forever” and many other artists. I think collaborating is key for any songwriter.

mxdwn: The video is very much “of the times,” and looks kind of like a Zoom meeting with yourself. How did you come up with the idea for the video and then, how did you put it all together?

LAU: That’s a great way to describe it! Yes, it’s like a crazy interaction with myself. I filmed it with my iPhone in my home studio, and I edited it with Final Cut Pro. I really enjoyed learning this new video editing skill during lockdown, and I thought it would be a great idea to put something out until I can do a proper video, with crew, location etc once things get back to normal. I also like to add a bit of humour in my videos whenever possible.