HELLYEAH’s Tom Maxwell is Unsure of Group’s Feature Follow Vinnie Paul’s 2018 Death

HELLYEAH’s future, at least with guitarist Tom Maxwell, may be in jeopardy according to the guitarist’s recent interview with Bad Wolve’s guitarist Doc Coyle. In a Sep 1 podcast titled The Ex-Man with Doc Coyle, Maxwell stated that when HELLYEAH drummer Vinnie Paul died “I’m not gonna lie — my passion, my love affair died as well with him.”

Paul died from a dilated cardiomyopathy and coronary artery disease on June 22, 2018 at the age of 54 at his home in Las Vegas. Prior to playing with HELLYEAH, he was the drummer of Pantera and Damageplan. Paul’s death shocked the metal community and brought about many tributes from bands such as Black Sabbath, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Megadeth, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Periphery, Slipknot, the Acacia Strain, In Flames, and many others.

According to Maxwell:

I don’t even know if there’s gonna ever be another HELLYEAH record. I don’t even know if I wanna make another HELLYEAH record without him. I’m at a point right now where I’ve done some amazing shit with some amazing people and I’ve released a lot of great records. And I’ve found success in those — more elsewhere than others. Like I said, my love affair has kind of been cockblocked a little bit. I don’t find a need or a necessity to continue without Vince.

According to the PRP, nearly one year and three months after Paul‘s death, HELLYEAH released their final album with the late drummer titled Welcome Home. The band followed the album with a tribute tour using the drummer from Stone Sour, Roy Mayorga.

According to a recent article, HELLYEAH released video for the single “Oh My God” from their Welcome Home album. The video is one of Paul’s last videos before his death. In the description for the “Oh My God” video on YouTube, Hellyeah urged people to donate to the American Heart Association in Paul’s name.

