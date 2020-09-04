Spotify Files for a Patent That is Similar to TikTok

Home News Roy Lott September 4th, 2020 - 12:25 AM

Spotify has filed a patent for a feature that would allow subscribers to create “video moments” with accompanying music within the Spotify app. According to Digital Music News, the short videos will be able to share outside of the app and would be searchable with the song itself, striking with TikTok similarities. “A recipient of the video moment can hear the audio clip in combination with the video content, and also view the song metadata overlay, to determine the name of the song and artist that was used in the video, or optionally access the song at a media server, for further listening by the recipient.”

While it is not yet officially happening, this could potentially work for the music streaming platform, given the fact that it can identify the song and will provide better audio quality.

Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek recently got much backlash for his comments on artists not being paid enough and noting that streaming revenue is a “narrative fallacy.” In an interview with Music Ally, Ek explained “The artists today that are making it realize that it’s about creating a continuous engagement with their fans. It is about putting the work in, about the storytelling around the album, and about keeping a continuous dialogue with your fans. I feel, really, that the ones that aren’t doing well in streaming are predominantly people who want to release music the way it used to be released.”

Spotify was also a part of a list of streaming platforms that are in support of the Copyright Royalty Board’s (CRB) decision regarding a 44 percent increase in royalties. It was also reported that 2/3rds of the panel seemed to imply that “If presented with the prospect of smaller royalty payments (to cover the bolstered mechanical rate), record labels could opt to remove their music from streaming platforms like Spotify and Pandora.”