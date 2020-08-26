RIP: Riley Gale of Power Trip Has Died at 35

Home News Aaron Grech August 26th, 2020 - 10:27 AM

Riley Gale, the frontman for one of the leading thrash metal outfits in the scene today Power Trip, has passed away at the age of 35. His passing occurred yesterday, according to an e-mail statement sent to multiple press outlets earlier today, but a cause of death has not been reported as of press time. The band asks for respect and privacy for this moment, and urges fans to submit donations to the Dallas Hope Charities in lieu of flowers.

Gale helped found Power Trip back in 2008, and quickly garnered a high profile touring with legendary acts such as Ozzy Osbourne, Anthrax, Suicidal Tendencies and Danzig, alongside well regarded contemporaries such as Deafheaven, The Black Dahlia Murder and Warbringer. The group was still very active up until Gale’s death, as they released a surprise album a mere two months ago. The band’s song “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe),” was included as one of our best tracks of 2017.

The metal world has since responded to the news with condolences and sorrow, as many performers recall their love and personal experiences with Gale. Deafheaven, who just wrapped up a show at the beginning of the year alongside the outfit, simply wrote “Love you so much.”

Full Of Hell added on “Rest In Peace to a truly good soul.” Randy Blythe recalled a beautiful moment alongside the group when they toured a couple of years ago, which wound up in an impromptu live collaboration for a Cro-Mags cover.

The Black Dahlia Murder stated that while they did not know the performer well, that Gale seemed to be a “man of the people,” who had the ability to bring those together.

Rapper and Bodycount frontman Ice-T posted a tribute to Gale, alongside footage from their collaboration earlier this year for Bodycount’s “Point The Finger.”

Posted in Tribute to my friend Riley Gale…. Gone far to soon.. 35yrs old.. GOD BLESS YOU homie… So Fn sad…. pic.twitter.com/DwHoXdVj7R — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 26, 2020

Jamey Jasta of Hatebreed rote “Rest In Power” and praised Gale’s abilities as a frontman and vocalist.

Anthrax expressed shock for the event and simply gave their condolences to the family and friends of the late performer.

Completely shocked and saddened at this news. Our condolences go out to family and friends @powertriptx https://t.co/kFRNCuZNp7 — Anthrax (@Anthrax) August 26, 2020

Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn was saddened by the news and recalled the time he saw the group open for Cannibal Corpse.

