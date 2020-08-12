Future Islands Announces New Album As Long As You Are for October 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Thrill”

Home News Aaron Grech August 12th, 2020 - 1:53 PM

Indie pop outfit Future Islands have announced a new studio album As Long As You Are, which is set to be released via October 9 via 4AD. The band have released a new single for the project “Thrill,” which is accompanied by a music video created and starring frontman Samuel T. Herring.

“Thrill” shows Herring singing the lyrics of the song, as the camera focuses on his diverse range of facial expressions as he simply stands in front of a plain background. The track is a somber synth-laden track, with subdued keyboard melodies and Herring’s deep vocal performance that forms the song’s emotional core.

Future Islands released a new song last month “For Sure,” which featured backing vocals from Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak. The group also debuted “Thrill” last fall during a concert in Massachusetts, alongside six other tracks including “Hit the Coast” “The Painter,” and “Born in a War.”

The band’s most recent studio album The Far Field was named after the final volume of poetry by Theodore Roethke, similar to their sophomore record In Evening Air. The project was accompanied by the singles “Ran” and “Cave” and featured a dance oriented sound.

“While perfectly danceable, there is some variety missing that would really have showcased the full potential of Herring’s voice, as ‘Fall From Grace’ did for Singles,” mxdwn reviewer Ilana Tel-Oren. “Regardless, Future Islands have made a name for themselves by sharing a unique sound and performance style that leaves everyone wanting more.”

As Long As You Are tracklisting

1. Glada

2. For Sure

3. Born In A War

4. I Knew You

5. City’s Face

6. Waking

7. The Painter

8. Plastic Beach

9. Moonlight

10. Thrill

11. Hit The Coast

Photo Credit: Owen Ela