Mike Williams of Eyehategod, Phil Anselmo, Burton C Bell, Brendon Small, Tony Foresta of Municipal Waste and More to Contribute to “99 Bottles” Benefit Song

Members of Down, Slayer, Mastodon, Fear Factory and more, will be taking part in a benefit version of the song ‘99 Bottles. Other musicians featured on the song include Mike Williams of Eyehategod, Phil Anselmo, Burton C Bell, Brendon Small, Tony Foresta of Municipal Waste and many more. According to the PRP, The benefit song was started by Scour‘s Derek Engemann and John Jarvis, intending to release the track on August 26th, International Dog Day. Proceeds made from the song will go towards Old Dog Haven, an organization dedicated to helping senior dogs find foster homes. Fans can make donations for the cause via GoFundMe. See a list of musicians contributing to the project below.

Jarvis commented on the upcoming benefit song, saying “In conjunction with our friends at Old Dog Haven and The World Famous BOOZEHOUNDZ (Derek & I’s satirical overly drunk punk band) we present the “99 Bottles” out on International Dog Day!!!” Engemann then added “The “99 Bottles” has truly shown the good side of humanity during these wild times that we are in. I was amazed at all of the people who were eager to sign up for a verse. Winston, Clementine, Tasha, and The Boozehoundz thank everyone involved, and thank you to everyone who takes the time to give this insane track a spin!”

2. Kirk Windstein – Crowbar / Down

4. Derrick Green – Sepultura

10. Brendon Small – Dethklok / Galaktikon

9. Johnny Kelly – Type O Negative

8. Burton C Bell – Fear Factory

7. Gary Holt – Slayer / Exodus

6. Bill Kelliher – Mastodon

5. Matt Byrne – Hatebreed

19. Mark Osegueda – Death Angel

26. Derek Engemann – Scour

54. Dave Hill – Witch Taint

57. Alissa White-Gluz – Arch Enemy

73. Jessica Pimentel – Alekhine’s Gun / Star of Orange is the New Black

72. Heidi Shepherd – Butcher Babies

71. Jeremy Kling – Venom Inc.

70. Stu Block – Iced Earth

69. Matt Heafy – Trivium

76. Carla Harvey – Butcher Babies

94. John Gallagher – Dying Fetus

97. Mark “Barney” Greenway – Napalm Death

Eyehategod frontman Mike Williams recently sat down with The Void With Christina and discussed the band’s upcoming album, which is almost done. “It’s recorded. I just have to do vocals on it. We’ve been on tour so much. I was supposed to do it a few months ago, but something happened and things fell apart with that… we were leaving for tour immediately… So, I’m going to try to get it done.

Phil Anselmo announced his newest project En Minor will be releasing their debut LP When the Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out September 5, including the most recently released single “Blue.”

Fear Factory’s Burton C. Bell recently collaborated with metal band Skumlove on a track called “The Infected,” alongside its quarantine video.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat