OSees Changes Name Yet Again, Now Is OSees and Announces New Album Protean Threat for September 2020 Release

Thee Oh Sees

California rockers OSees have announced a new LP, Protean Threat, which will arrive Friday, September 18, via Castle Face Records. With the announced of their latest album, the five-piece has also shared the brand new song, “Dreary Nonsense.” Protean Threat will also mark the band’s first official release under their new name, OSees.

The new single, “Dreary Nonsense,” lives up to the band’s punk roots, exploding with fast-paced power chords and thumping drums a la The Ramones right off the bat before coming to an abrupt ending that clocks the track at a brief 1:34.

Following the steps of the entire music industry, the band postponed their 2020 UK European tour due to COVID-19. Originally slated to span from May to July, the band has also announced that tour has been rescheduled to this fall. The new tour has the rockers playing throughout November of this year with a 15-date trek that will span the UK, Ireland, France and Germany.

The band was originally formed in San Fransisco in 1997 and has since relocated to Los Angeles. The current lineup consists of primary singer-songwriter and founding member John Dwyer (lead vocals, guitar), Tim Hellman (bass), Dan Rincon (drums), Paul Quattrone (drums) and Tomas Dolas (keyboards). The group’s music captures various rock genres and styles including garage, psychedelic, punk, art and 1980s-era post punk.

The band has also been known to change their name a few times over the years with Orinoka Crash Suite, OCS, Orange County Sound, The Ohsees, The Oh Sees, and Thee Oh Sees, all being used as official monikers since its inception.

Protean Threat track list:

1. Scramble Suit II

2. Dreary Nonsense

3. Upbeat Ritual

4. Red Study

5. Terminal Jape

6. Wing Run

7. Said The Shovel

8. Mizmuth

9. If I Had My Way

10. Toadstool

11. Gong of Catastrophe

12. Canopnr ’74

13. Persuaders Up!

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer