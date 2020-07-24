Home News Sven Kline July 24th, 2020 - 12:00 PM

Ecstatically sunny and sugary

Leading indie electronica artist The Naked And Famous return to the scene once more with their fourth full-length studio album Recover set to release July 24th. Debuting in 2008 with the album Passive Me, Aggressive You, the founders Alisa Xayalith and Thom Powers saw an explosion in popularity thanks to the two hit tracks “Young Blood” and “Punching In A Dream” that granted them a plethora of awards and nominations.



One of the greatest scams and scandals the early 2010s saw was the Kony 2012 documentary film, which raised over $5 million in the first two days and featured the hit invigorating track “Punching In A Dream.” Since then, The Naked And Famous have remained a headlining title at various events and festivals around the globe.

This summer, Recover brings 15 fresh popping tracks to beat down to assuring The Naked And Famous’s place among the largest indie titles.

Opening and title track “Recover” launches the album with a comedown folktronica rhythm and beat fueled with something that of compassion and melancholy with Xayalith’s segregated breakdown vocals to drive this track home. Shining in second, “Sunseeker” sears with radiance to upbeat percussions and synths and collective sugary vocals that can almost be mistaken as a hymn. Every venti passionfruit tea deserves a stellar pop song to complement its savory-sweet taste. If sound could have a color, “Bury Us” would be as crimson as that passionfruit tea straight out of the ‘StarB’ drive-thru with wailing harmonized vocals and crashing upbeat percussions.

Powers drive leading vocals in “Easy” above a choir of harmonized vocals over magical sun-shining, head-bopping synths and steady percussions. Quite contractual to Nirvana’s “Come As You Are,” “Come As You Are” brings riveting synths and percussions lead by Xayalith’s vocals with a dash of soft keyboards to underly the tracks upbeat melody. Intrinsically similar to that of Coldplay’s “Adventure of a Lifetime,” “Everybody Knows” is sure to get that modest summer kickback raving with jaunty, quirky synths that beckons to bust open some ‘cold ones.’

Busting down for a hot second, “Echoes in The Dark” is a breakdown transition featuring Xayalith’s echoing wailing vocals before hitting “Well Rehearsed,” delivering a climbing melody and relaxed vocals over stimulating percussions. Best suited for a sing-along and lighters in the air, “Monument” is sentimental with sweetened vocals and low charged synths contrasting the fast drum machines that electrify the atmosphere with compassion.

Delivering a comedown chill atmosphere, “Death” is laced with Powers’ empathetic leading vocals and Xayalith’s supporting vocals to compile a low drown melody strangely dreary and cheerful that reaches complimentary value with the next track, “Count on You.” Coming just after the instrumental transition “Muscle Memory,” Powers takes the lead vocal once more with a calming presence, along with drowned, soft synths and keyboards in “The Sound of My Voice.” Somber and dreary “(An)aesthetic” waxes and wanes in emotion, with every beat of the drum machine and warping synths following the same vocal structure as “The Sound of My Voice.” Concluding Recover with a special uplifting tone, such as the end of every good get-together, Xayalith takes the reins once more with over-optimistic synths, for a dreary melody and experience.

Recover is an excellent addition to summer vacation beats well suited due to radiant synths, upbeat percussions and sugary cheerful vocals that make well for modest raves. The Naked And Famous deliver once more that energy fans have enjoyed since their debut and Recover is sure to keep listeners invested and thrilled.