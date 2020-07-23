mxdwn PREMIERE: Smith, Lyle & Moore Are Joined By Dhani Harrison for Folky New Song “Fate”

Home News Matt Matasci July 23rd, 2020 - 11:00 AM

Smith, Lyle & Moore are a trio of accomplished touring musicians from Los Angeles that got together to release their own music, culminating in their debut EP that’s out on September 18th, 2020. Simply titled EP I, it was inspired by the death of one member’s father. Jack Moore, the son of famed Thin Lizzy guitarist Gary Moore, moved from London to Los Angeles following his father’s death from a heart attack in his sleep at the age of 58. In Los Angeles, Moore linked up with Andrew Smith to “embark on a new journey of positivity, hope and catharsis.”

In addition to collaborating with Smith, Moore’s long-time friend Dhani Harrison, who is of course the song of Beatles guitarist George Harrison, contributed to the recording sessions. Harrison also was part of the impetus for Moore to move from London to Los Angeles and begin recording what would becoming the band’s debut EP.

“We [Moore and Smith] were both pretty blown away with what he came out with, he had some Indian nuances to his vocals, much like his father and it really galvanized the song in a lot of ways,” said Moore. ” It felt like full circle working with Dhani given our fathers had done the same, as well as being meaningful in the way that Dhani had often encouraged me to come to Los Angeles for the music, and his manager actually connected Andrew and myself, having organized the session – so thinking back on it there would have been no band at all were it not for him. There were a few similar moments of serendipity that contributed to the bands creation, so it really did feel like destiny in the end.”

The final piece of the puzzle is Tyler Lyle, an accomplished singer-songwriter in his own write and brought instant chemistry with Smith and Moore. Lyle contributed the songs “Werewolf” and “Hollywood Forever” to the EP.

EP 1 Track List

1. “Gold”

2. “Werewolf”

3. “Fate ft. Dhani Harrison”

4. “Holywood Forever”