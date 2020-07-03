Emma Ruth Rundle Shows Her “Staying Power” with Dramatic New Song

Home News Paige Willis July 3rd, 2020 - 6:07 PM

Bandcamp is hosting another fundraiser for artists during the global pandemic that has affected artists all of the world. Artists are becoming financially burdened because some have decided to cancel or postpone their tours which means less income for them. Bandcamp has decided to help artists another time around and give the artists one hundred percent of all of their proceeds.

Emma Ruth Rundle came out with a dramatic new song called “Staying Power” on Bandcamp today.

“Staying Power,” is a very heavy song with goth undertones in the music. In the song lyrically it is as if Rundle is speaking from two different perspectives. It is possible that she is speaking from her own perspective but from two different sides to her own story. The singer/songwriter is also asking questions in the song which leads the listener to believe that she is in conversation with someone.

She says, “But I’m running, looking over my own shoulder/at the fool out on the/cliffs just getting old/and you’re soft like all the gold that’s in your sight./Is that all there is?/Such a lonely price – et al./Does it help it you heel?/To touch your staying power?/Through the fall and the feel,/that no one lives forever here?” The listener could question if Rundle is speaking to herself through these lyrics or if she has a separate person in mind when she writes/sings these lyrics.

<a href="http://emmaruthrundle.bandcamp.com/track/staying-power">Staying Power by Emma Ruth Rundle</a>

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat