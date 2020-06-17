Bands Playing Live Stream Sets Today in the Wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic June 2020 (Updated Daily)

Home News Matt Matasci June 17th, 2020 - 12:26 PM

With the outbreak of novel virus coronavirus COVID-19 causing quite literally every live music show with a crowd to be cancelled or postponed, many artists are opting to live stream their sets from an empty venue or even their home. To make it easier for our readers to catch all of these “live” opportunities, we’ve gathered any and all live stream sets we can embed on this page. It will be updated daily with new shows that you can watch right here.

June 17

At 10 AM PST Sofi Tukker are live streaming on Facebook.

At 1 PM PST every weekday Herman Li of Dragonforce goes live on Twitch.

At 1:30 PM PST Sepultura is hosting a special SepulQuarta live stream show with an appearance by Scott Ian of Anthrax on a playthrough of their song “Cut-Throat” on Youtube.

At 3 PM PST Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Keb Mo, Rosanne Cash will be playing on Acme Radio Live’s Youtube page.

At 4 PM PST The Killers are performing on iHeartRadio’s Youtube for the Living Room Concert Series.

June 18

At 10 AM PST Sofi Tukker are live streaming on Facebook.

At 1 PM PST every weekday Herman Li of Dragonforce goes live on Twitch.

June 19

At 10 AM PST Sofi Tukker are live streaming on Facebook.

At 1 PM PST every weekday Herman Li of Dragonforce goes live on Twitch.

June 20

At 10 AM PST Sofi Tukker are live streaming on Facebook.

June 21

At 10 AM PST Sofi Tukker are live streaming on Facebook.

