Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional Is In Recovery From Sustaining “Severe Injuries” in Motorcycle Accident

Home News Peter Mann June 14th, 2020 - 8:08 AM

Boca Raton, Florida-based singer-songwriter, guitarist and most notably frontman of alternative rock band Dashboard Confessional, Chris Carrabba, recently announced to his fans that he’s recovering from “severe injuries” he sustained from a motorcycle accident. As previously reported on NME, “In a message to fans that was posted on the band’s Twitter account yesterday (June 11), Carrabba revealed that he was involved in the accident last Saturday (June 6).”

an important message from chris. pic.twitter.com/UFYrlMPdtr — Dashboard Confessional (@dashboardmusic) June 11, 2020

Carrabba provided his fans some clarification on the severity of the injuries he sustained, along with a hospital bedside photo to go along with the official statement that was shared on Dashboard Confessional’s official twitter page, stating:

“My injuries were severe but not life-threatening. I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.”

The statement furthers that Carrabba confidently voices his firm stance on social issues relevant to the current social climate. It is with a sense of genuine sincerity and solidarity that Carrabba voiced his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, saying:

“I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand, and even in the condition I’m in I find it important to state that I stand with Black Lives Matter. In the near future it is likely I will not be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don’t hear from me on critical social issues I trust you will know where I stand.”

The aforementioned NME article relays the conclusion to Carrabba’s statement, “Carrabba thanked Bell Helmets, Biltwell, Rev’it, Alpine Star and Wolverine Boots ‘for making the safety gear that protected my body in the crash’ before thanking his family and friends ‘for coming together to support me in this time of need.'”

“To all reading this I would like to say thank you for standing by me through my recovery. This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially, and I’m grateful to have your support as I go through it.”

Dashboard Confessional was one of the many illustrious musical acts amongst last year’s Neon Desert music festival. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “Dashboard Confessional broke into the mainstream scene with their third album, A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar. The album peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard chart. Dashboard Confessional opened for Bon Jovi Circle Tour in 2010 and on October 6, 2017, Chris Carrabba announced on MTV News that their seventh studio album was in the works. On November 15, it was announced that the group’s next album, Crooked Shadows, would be released on February 9, 2018, through Fueled by Ramen.”

Photo credit: Owen Ela