Grace Potter Releases Socially-Distant Video for New Song “Eachother”

Ariel King June 13th, 2020 - 7:29 PM

Grace Potter is joined by Jackson Browne, Marcus King, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig for a socially distanced performance of her new song “Eachother.” The song first premiered on Colbert as part of the Play At Home series.

Potter’s “Eachother” highlights the current days of COVID-19, describing “The streets are all empty/Shelves are all bare.” Her lyrics symbolize the current time of social distance and being trapped in houses, “I talk to my neighbor/But we don’t get too close.” King croons about his boredom, lyrics having each turn towards the other and being thankful that at least others are in the same position and can lean on each other. A few of the lyrics blatantly refer to the quarantine, “Each day on the lockdown” the most explicit. Potter’s words remain hopeful as she looks towards the future, reminding “This too shall pass” and “We’ve got eachother/And for now, that’s enough.”

Potter begins by strumming her guitar, her smooth twanging voice begins the first verse. Soon, she is joined by King playing the electric guitar as he sings the second verse. Harmonies deliver the emotional chorus as Potter and King are joined by Wolfe and Laessig. The song, slow and emotional, incorporates a sweet and melancholy country feel. Acoustic guitars joined by soft drum beats keep the relatively slow pace of the song. Each of the artists recorded their parts at home, split screens showing all of them for harmonies while Potter and King sat alone for their solo pieces.

Last month, Potter joined Sarah and Sean Watkins, John Darnielle, Colin Meloy and Warren Haynes for Consequence of Sound’s virtual tribute concert for late folk singer John Prine, who passed away due to COVID-19 at the age of 73. Potter has also created her own livestream series on her Facebook page and Youtube channel titled Grace Potter’s Twilight Hour, premiering each Monday at 6 p.m. PST.

Last year, Potter released her third studio album Daylight, which featured the single “Back To Me” and included Laessig and Wolfe as guests on various tracks. Before Daylight, Potter had released Midnight in 2015.

Photo credit: Owen Ela