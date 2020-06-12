Aluna Confirms Debut Solo Album and Releases New Singer “Warrior”

Home News Roy Lott June 12th, 2020 - 12:03 AM

Aluna of AlunaGeorge is indeed releasing her debut solo album this year and has released a second song from the upcoming debut called “Warrior.” It follows its instant club hit predecessor “Body Pump.” Warrior is a portrait of a woman in the shadows,” Aluna stated in a press release. “She has to see herself, instead of waiting for others, by calling on that Warrior spirit, the one that makes us fearless enough to be ourselves.” Check out the new track below.

‘Warrior’ was intended for release last week, but out of respect to George Floyd and his family, Aluna decided to delay its release to put her own and her fan’s focus toward the greater issues at hand and using the time to share her experiences as a black woman in music and specifically, as one of the few black voices in dance music currently; “I set myself the challenge to reclaim a space in dance music for black women, a space currently saturated by white cis males.” She shares. “Music is one of the ways I fight and my weapon is joy, making sure those who have felt like they are not invited to the party know that they ARE the party. We have to keep fighting, but also……keep dancing along the road to equality.”

As a solo artist, Aluna signed with record label Mad Decent, which also features producer and DJ Diplo.