Jarvis Cocker Shares Funky New Track “Save the Whale” With New Band JARV IS…

Roy Lott June 11th, 2020

Jarvis Cocker has released a new song called “Save the Whale” with his newly formed band JARV IS… The song will be featured on the band’s upcoming debut album Beyond The Pale, releasing July 17.

In a statement provided by Brooklyn Vegan, the band discussed the inspiration of the track. “The title popped into my head as I was leaving the cinema after having seen Nick Broomfield’s ‘Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love’ documentary.” The band has also released its accompanying video showcasing photos from JARV IS… shows from the last two years and shows the story of how the band started. Check it out below.

Beyond The Pale had an initial release date of May 1 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The album will have six additional tracks, including their previously released single “House Music All Night Long.” JARV IS… consists Serafina Steer, Emma Smith, Adam McKinney, Jason Buckle, and Adam Bett. It’s the first album’s worth of original music from Cocker in 11 years, since 2009’s Further Complications.”

Cocker last released a stripped-down version of his 2006 song ‘Running The World’ featuring Kaiser Quartett. Proceeds from the single went to Shelter, a homeless charity organization.