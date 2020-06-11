Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad Announce New Jazz Is Dead Subscription Service and Second Installment in Series Roy Ayers JID002 for June 2020 Release

Home News Drew Feinerman June 11th, 2020 - 12:51 PM

Los Angeles music producer Adrian Younge has teamed up with A Tribe Call Quest producer Ali Shaheed Muhammad to create Jazz Is Dead, a subscription based service that provides 100% analog recordings of jazz legends, that have been composed and produced by the two producers. The subscription will have different tiers of payment that give customers access to different music and merchandise.

This is the second installment of Jazz Is Dead created by the duo; they initially created a series of repurposed songs by jazz legends, including soul jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers, as an effort to form a collaboration between younger jazz artists and the pioneers that drove and shaped the music themselves. The duo has also previously collaborated on projects like “In My Neighborhood” that was written for an episode of the upcoming Apple TV+’s docu-series Home, and recently their track “Harmony,” a single from an upcoming album.

“You are either part of the problem or you are part of the solution. We’ve been asking ourselves this question and really toiling with the answer. If it were up to covid rules, we‘d be considered non essential. But black music is essential,” the duo noted in a statement about the second installment. “It’s important that as we all share the heaviness happening throughout our country, as we wage in fighting for the right to live and breathe, that we also show each other the many wonderful things about our black brothers and sisters. Not just images of violence against brothers and sisters but the beautiful images of them too.”

The announcement comes with the news that Younge and Muhammad will be releasing a second installment of all repurposed Ayers songs on June 19, as well as the first four singles from the album. The songs all contain the soulful sounds and textures that defined the music of Ayers, while adding more depth and musicality via the production methods of the duo.

Check out the first four songs from the Roy Ayers Jazz Is Dead 2 album below:

<a href="http://royayers.bandcamp.com/album/roy-ayers-jid002">Roy Ayers JID002 by Roy Ayers, Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad</a>

