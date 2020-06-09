Tobacco Puts A Synthy-Psych Spin on “Hungry Eyes” from Dirty Dancing and Shares New Song “Can’t Count On Her”

Home News Aaron Grech June 9th, 2020 - 1:25 PM

Tobacco, the experimental music project helmed by Black Moth Super Rainbow frontman Thomas Fec, has released a new cover of “Hungry Eyes,” a song which was originally featured on the soundtrack for the film Dirty Dancing and performed by Eric Carmen, alongside a new track titled “Can’t Count On Her. This latest cover is also being released as a 7” via Ghotsly Intl., which is available here.

This cover of “Hungry Eyes” features loud distorted synths recreating the original song’s melody, while the vocals are sung in a similarly distorted manner. This experimental pop take still hosts some of the nostalgia from the original song, while giving it a more intimate cathartic edge compared to the originals sensuality.

“Can’t Count on Her” is a more psychedelic song, opening up with a deep gritty electronic bass, before an assortment of sounds begin to bombard the song with psychedelic rock inspired chords. Unique rhythm changes and wonky vocal overlays complete the hooks of the song in between its more melodic stripped back synth melodies.

Tobacco teamed up alongside rapper Aesop Rock as Malibu Ken, who released their self-titled debut album last January. The project released two singles titled “Corn Maze” and “Tuesday,” respectively. Black Moth Super Rainbow’s most recent studio album Panic Blooms came out in 2018.

“The album stumbles on, and while every track is fairly brief, there’s no rush,” mxdwn reviewer Ivy Welsh explained. “Each song really feels like it’s own world, and there’s a sense that perhaps they don’t want to leave it just yet, with a dozy meandering captured in less than three minutes per track.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat