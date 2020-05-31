Johnny Jewel of the Chromatics Forms New Project Club Intl and Shares Debut Single “Crush”

Home News Peter Mann May 31st, 2020 - 1:11 AM

Johnny Jewel member/producer of Portland, Oregon-based electronic music band, Chromatics, has teamed up with John Eatherly, former frontman of New York City-based rock band Public Access T.V., for their collaborative project Club Intl. The newly formed group Club Intl debuted their latest single “Crush” this past Friday, May 28., via Italians Do It Better. As previously reported in Pitchfork, “In addition to John Eatherly, the Club Intl collective also includes Maxwell Kamins and Madeline Follin of Cults.”

Reminiscent to Chromatics usual cinematic approach to music videos, Club Intl features a hyperstylized accompanying video for their latest single, “Crush.” The track itself is a synth heavy, electro pop induced groove, with its lush production permeating the look and sound of the video with highly florescent images that are prevalent on screen. Eatherly is heavily featured in the video’s more independently shot, grainy looking scenes that depict him roaming around various rooms in a luxurious residence. These scenes in the video has Eatherly looking at himself in a mirror, playing on a piano and taking drags of cigarette smoke outdoors. According to the aforementioned Pitchfork article, the video for “Crush” was directed and edited by Jewel.

Jewel has been heavily working on various projects. As previously noted in the aforementioned Pitchfork article, “Johnny Jewel recently revealed the new tracklist for Chromatics’ long-awaited album Dear Tommy and shared a new song called ‘Teacher.’ In the spring, he remixed Angel Olsen’s ‘All Mirrors’ and the Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights.'”

As previously reported here on mxdwn, the Chromatics recently released single “Teacher,” “…is drenched in chunky drum programing and a thick helping of plucky synthesizers that amplifies the electronic sound the Chromatics are prone to … The vibrant and florescent colors that permeates the video gives it a throwback club vibe with its ever-changing strobe like effect that is pervasive throughout the music video.”

To watch Club Intl’s music video for “Crush” stream below, via YouTube.