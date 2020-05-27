Photo Gallery – 15 Years of mxdwn

Home News marv watson May 27th, 2020 - 1:19 PM

Photo: Sharon Alagna

Well, 2020 took a nosedive in many ways, especially as far as live music is concerned, so while we’re sat at home pining for seeing our favorite bands, we thought we’d dig through our archives and share some classics from some of the biggest bands we’ve covered over the last 15 years. Sit back and scroll through some of the bands and artists we’ve enjoyed over the last few years.

Metallica (Big Four, 2011):

Ghost (2016):

Andrew W.K. (SXSW, 2012):

Radiohead (2010):

Muse (2010):

Deftones (Gibson Ampitheatre, 2010):

Rage Against The Machine (LA Rising, 2011):

The Strokes (2011):

Puscifer (Coachella, 2013):

Foo Fighters (2018):

Dropkick Murphys (2019):

Nine Inch Nails (2014):

Pearl Jam (2013):

Pixies (The El Rey, 2013):

Thee Oh Sees (2019):

Slipknot (Knotfest, 2012):

System of A Down (Glen Helen Amphitheater, 2018):

Teenage Time Killers (The Fonda, 2015):

The Black Dahlia Murder (2018):

Faith No More (The Wiltern, 2015):

Slayer (Knottfest, 2016):

Smashing Pumpkins (Madison Square Garden, 2018):

Tame Impala (Coachella, 2013):

The Avett Brothers (2019):

No Doubt (Kaaboo, 2018):

Mumford and Sons (Music Midtwon, 2017):

Tove Lo (Music Midtown, 2017):

Sharon Van Etten (2019):

Savages (2013):

LCD Soundsystem (2016):

Massive Attack (2014):

Depeche Mode (Staples Center, 2013):

Sleigh Bells (Coachella, 2014):

Grimes (Coachella, 2014):

Chvrches (2013):

Lana Del Rey (Coachella, 2014):

Chelsea Wolfe (2019):

Courtney Barnett (2014):

Skrillex (2019):

Wu-Tang Clan (Coachella, 2013):

Snoop Dogg (with Wiz Khalifa at The Forum, 2016):

Kendrick Lamar (2016):

Lil Wayne (Camp Flog Gnaw, 2016):