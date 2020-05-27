 Photo Gallery - 15 Years of mxdwn - mxdwn Music

Photo Gallery – 15 Years of mxdwn

May 27th, 2020 - 1:19 PM

Photo: Sharon Alagna

Well, 2020 took a nosedive in many ways, especially as far as live music is concerned, so while we’re sat at home pining for seeing our favorite bands, we thought we’d dig through our archives and share some classics from some of the biggest bands we’ve covered over the last 15 years. Sit back and scroll through some of the bands and artists we’ve enjoyed over the last few years.

Metallica (Big Four, 2011):

Photo: marv watson

Ghost (2016):

Photo: Boston Schulz

Andrew W.K. (SXSW, 2012):

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Radiohead (2010):

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Muse (2010):

Photo: Pamela Lin

Deftones (Gibson Ampitheatre, 2010):

Photo: marv watson

Rage Against The Machine (LA Rising, 2011):

Photo: marv watson

The Strokes (2011):

Photo: Alyssa Fried

Puscifer (Coachella, 2013):

Photo: marv watson

Foo Fighters (2018):

Photo: Boston Schulz

Dropkick Murphys (2019):

Photo: Boston Schulz

Nine Inch Nails (2014):

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Pearl Jam (2013):

Photo: Alyssa Fried

Pixies (The El Rey, 2013):

Photo: marv watson

Thee Oh Sees (2019):

Photo: Kalyn Oyer

Slipknot (Knotfest, 2012):

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

System of A Down (Glen Helen Amphitheater, 2018):

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Teenage Time Killers (The Fonda, 2015):

Photo: Owen Ela

The Black Dahlia Murder (2018):

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Faith No More (The Wiltern, 2015):

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Slayer (Knottfest, 2016):

Photo: Boston Schulz

Smashing Pumpkins (Madison Square Garden, 2018):

Photo: Alyssa Fried

Tame Impala (Coachella, 2013):

Photo: marv watson

The Avett Brothers (2019):

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

No Doubt (Kaaboo, 2018):

Photo: Owen Ela

Mumford and Sons (Music Midtwon, 2017):

Photo: Kayln Over

Tove Lo (Music Midtown, 2017):

Photo: Kayln Over

Sharon Van Etten (2019):

Photo: Kayln Over

Savages (2013):

Photo: TBC

LCD Soundsystem (2016):

Photo: TBC

Massive Attack (2014):

Photo: TBC

Depeche Mode (Staples Center, 2013):

Photo: Owen Ela

Sleigh Bells (Coachella, 2014):

Photo : Raymond Flotat

Grimes (Coachella, 2014):

Photo: Owen Ela

Chvrches (2013):

Photo: Sharon Alagna

Lana Del Rey (Coachella, 2014):

Photo: Sharon Alagna

Chelsea Wolfe (2019):

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Courtney Barnett (2014):

Photo: Nathan Edge

Skrillex (2019):

Photo: Mehreen Rizvi

Wu-Tang Clan (Coachella, 2013):

Photo: marv watson

Snoop Dogg (with Wiz Khalifa at The Forum, 2016):

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Kendrick Lamar (2016):

Photo: TBC

Lil Wayne (Camp Flog Gnaw, 2016):

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

