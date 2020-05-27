Dave Sitek’s New Band The Neverly Boys Releases Three New Videos for “Never Come Down” “Burn Hollywood” and “Red Flag”

Home News Drew Feinerman May 27th, 2020 - 12:22 PM

The Neverly Boys, the new band formed between Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio and Swedish born singer/songwriter Daniel Ledisnky, have released three lyric videos for their songs “Burn Hollywood,” “Never Come Down” and “Red Flag.” The songs are all from the band’s debut album Dark Side of Everything, which is out now.

The lyric video for “Burn Hollywood” fits quite literally, as the lyrics appear over various images of Hollywood that are burning. The slow and melancholic nature of the song match the visuals that appear, as the disdain felt by the artists is equally matched by the viewers of the video. The song rises and falls, but all the while the emotion is mightily present throughout the song.

Similarly, the visuals for “Never Come Down” also show images being burned, but this time the subjects are various, skyborne hot air balloons and kites. The idea of never coming down is present in the visuals, and the uplifting nature of the melody further emphasizes the idea of remaining free. The song is all about escaping reality and living in the moment, something that everyone can relate to, and the music allows the listener to get swept up in the lyrics without a care.

Lastly, “Red Flag” continues the thematic visuals of images burning, but this time the subjects including a space shuttle, the moon and the earth from the perspective of space. The upbeat nature of the song is matched with various metaphors comparing the singer’s experiences to space travel, as the singer seeks to understand the boundaries and limits he is able to push. The songs all explore interesting thematic ideas central to the new album, while the visuals tie together commonalities through their common visual approach.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat