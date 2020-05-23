VOIVOD Announce New EP The End Of Democracy Alongside Music Video

Home News Kelly Tucker May 23rd, 2020 - 2:03 PM

Voivod will be releasing a 3-track 12” Vinyl and Digital EP titled, The End Of Dormancy on July 10 via Century Media Records. This will be the band’s first new music since their 2018 album, The Wake. The video for “The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)” was directed by Syl Disjonk and produced by Igor Simonne. Voivod includes band members, Denis “Snake” Belanger (vocals), Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain (guitar), Dominic “Rocky” Laroche (bass) and Michel “Away” Langevin (drums). The EP is centered around a special “Metal Section” version of the title track “The End Of Dormancy” which includes trumpets, saxophone and trombones.

The video shows the band performing onstage, while a subplot showcases scientists viewing a scientific concoction. Voivod’s guitarist Daniel “Chewy” Mongrain shared in a statement, “I initially wrote the opening riff of the song on tour, outside, behind a club in Germany on a sunny day and recorded right away.” He continued about the video, “When the video idea of that song came up, I thought, we could record the brass over the studio version and make the video version unique, and share this version with the rest of the world, giving something special to the fans and immortalize the brass arrangement at the same time.”

Mongrain continues about the track, “Francis Perron (RadicArt Studio), who recorded and mixed The Wake, brought his gear and recorded it, then remixed the song. It was an amazing experience, a great challenge for me to write each parts and conduct it. I don’t do that often, so it was a lot of work and I’m very happy with the result, it adds that extra empire, military, roman paddle boat war feel like in the old Ben Hur movie, with the acceleration of the music and intense and stressful emotions that fits the song lyrics perfectly.”

Vocalist, Denis “Snake” Belanger also shared about the track in a press statement, “The shoot took place in November 2019 and the scenario is pure science-fiction, but we were concerned the imagery might be insensitive in these pandemic times. In the end, we decided to proceed as planned. Speaking of sci-fi, the documentary called “The Creeping Garden” had a big influence on me and was a great source of inspirations for the concept. A must watch. The slime moulds are amazing creatures and will use ingeniosity to survive. And so are humans…we’ll get through this!”

“The End Of Dormancy” Tracklist

Side A:

1. The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section) [08:15]

Side B:

1. The End Of Dormancy (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019) [09:08]

2. The Unknown Knows (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019) [05:08]