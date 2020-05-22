The Sword Release New Track ‘Daughter Of Dawn’, Previously Unreleased Outside of Japan

Home News Jesse Raymer May 22nd, 2020 - 7:03 PM

Austin, Texas-based rock outfit The Sword has released an exclusive track titled “Daughter Of Dawn,” The group released it today after only being released in Japan, and now it is available to fans all over to listen to. This release comes after the group recently accompanied Primus for their Rush tribute tour with Wolfmother.

The track opens with warm and fuzzy guitars with a little bit of twang. Sonically, the vocals have a vintage style in their production and John D. Cronise’s delivery. The track indeed emphasizes Kyle Shutt’s impeccable guitar playing. Overall, the track shows off The Swords’ sound very well.



The Sword have had interesting endeavors, going on hiatus in 2018 and subsequently canceling their Australian tour. Back in 2018, Shutt launched a Kickstarter campaign to help launch his first solo record. Additionally, Shutt went on tour in 2019 with fellow rock outfit Electric Six.

Now, the group plans to release two complications that span their career: Chronology 2006 – 2018 and Conquest of Kingdoms. These two records span The Sword’s career over fifteen years. Between these two, The Sword will be releasing twenty-eight previously unreleased tracks.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat