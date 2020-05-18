Lavender Diamond Return from Hiatus to Release Video for First New Song in Eight Years “Look Through The Window”

Home News Aaron Grech May 18th, 2020 - 9:58 PM

Lavender Diamond are back from an eight year hiatus with a new single titled “Look Through The Window,” which follows their recent signing to Petaluma Records. The group is now a trio featuring Becky Stark, Steve Gregoropoulos and Ron Regé, Jr., following the departure of former member Jeff Rosenberg.

“Look Through The Window” is a lovelorn pop song, backed by a strong orchestral arrangement and Stark’s passionate vocal performance. Stark pushes her register to the limits on this latest outing, channeling influences from theater and classical pop.

“This song resounded in my heart and mind for months – it was all I wanted to sing,” Stark stated in a press release. “It felt so mysterious – a song about such deep isolation, separation and rebirth. When the quarantine began it suddenly seemed that this song had come to speak to this moment of trial and transformation – and contained within it a prayer for the healing of our world.”

This track also held an eight-piece orchestral ensemble featuring Bright Eyes’ Nate Walcott on trumpet and singer-songwriter Sasami on french horn. The track was recorded at Palomino Sound by Jason Soda and at Ransom Notes by Gregoropoulos, while Tucker Martine handled the song’s mix.

Lavender Diamond released their first collection of music in 2003, taking its name from a character Stark co-wrote and performed alongside puppeteer Xander Marro. The outfit began as a duo and later a four-piece outfit, releasing two albums Imagine Our Love and Incorruptible Heart from 2007 to 2012. Stark is also a member of Living Sisters alongside Eleni Mandell and Inara George.