Justin Vernon’s Gayngs Return with New Song “Appeayl 2 U”

Rock supergroup Gayngs return with their first new single in 10 years. The group includes Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Ryan Olson of Poliça, Dessa and P.O.S. of Doomtree, Har Mar Superstar and many more. “Appeayl 2 U” is currently only available on Bandcamp.

The band created a new twitter account to announce the release of their song and explain why they chose to return. They had planned to perform a concert on May 14 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mineappolis’ First Avenue nightclub, the venue which started the careers of Prince, The Revolution, The Replacements and many other Mineappolis artists.

“Tonight the band GAYNGS was scheduled to play at First Avenue as a part of their 50th anniversary shows and an homage to the last time Prince hopped out the back of a minivan, with a guitar strapped on, 2 his club,” the band said in a twitter statement. “But plans have changed so we decided to release one of the new songs that we would have played.”

“Appeayl 2 U” features Vernon on synths and guitar, Olson’s production, Jack Luck of Leisure Birds playing keyboards and Michael Lewis of Andrew Bird playing the saxophone. Velvet Negroni, Naeem Juway, Dua Saleh and Sophia Eris also contribute to the track.

The song begins with soft sounds of the keyboard before the guitar comes in with an echoing sound. “Appeayl 2 U” creates a loving atmosphere as the saxophone helps set a smooth tone. Olsen’s production bring forth sweet melodies and soft emotion nostalgia of ’80s soft rock.

The supergroup was founded by Olsen and includes 22 Midwest musicians. Gayngs have only one previous album released in 2010 titled Relayted. In 2011 they released Affiliyated, a remix EP with contributions from Cecil Otter, MK Larada, Paper Tiger, Plain Ole Bill, P.O.S. and Lazerbeak.