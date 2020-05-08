Pantera Raises $100,000 Through Benefit Shirts For MusiCare COVID-19 Relief Fund

Home News Jesse Raymer May 8th, 2020 - 7:08 PM

Acclaimed metal group Pantera has raised $100,000 for the MusiCare COVID-19 Relief Fund. The group released a ‘Vulgar Display Of Power’/” Walk” inspired shirt for sale. 40% of the proceeds will be donated to the MusiCare COVID-19 Relief Fund, while 10% of the proceeds are going to the Crew Nation Global Relief Fund. Pantera joins other artists who have been using their platform for charity.

Artists like Revocation, John Paul White and Devin Townsend have raised money or equipment for those significantly impacted by COVID-19. From releasing merchandise to live streaming, many artists have taken this time to use their resources for others. Regarded as an iconic group in the metal genre, Pantera was active between 1981-2003. Within the time, the group released nine records. Earlier this month, longtime bassist Rex Brown announced that he is willing to participate in a live Pantera reunion with other bandmates.