Matt Costa Announce New Album Yellow Coat For September 2020 Release

Matt Costa has announced that his brand new album Yellow Coat is set to be released Friday, September 11 via Dangerbird Records. The album is set to feature 12 tracks including its lead single “Avenal”, which is also the album’s opening track. The album was produced by Alex Newport, who has worked previously with Death Cab for Cutie and At The Drive-In and is described as “a masterpiece of heartbreak, equal parts lost Sixties AM radio hits, folk-pop beauty and dark night of the soul music.” Fans can pre-order the album on the band’s website.

“Avenal” also comes with its accompanying stop motion animated music video, created by Costa in his home with multimedia artist Minh Pham. The video shows Costa singing with unique patterns showing in the background. Check it out below.

Yellow Coat serves as the follow-up to his 2018 album Santa Rosa Fangs, his second LP released via Dangerbird. It drew inspiration from Van Gogh’s Dear Theo along with John Steinbeck’s A Life in Letters. While making the record, Costa rented a studio apartment in Laguna Beach, with only instruments and some furniture.

Yellow Coat tracklist:

1. Avenal

2. Slow

3. Make That Change

4. Let Love Heal

5. Last Love Song

6. Jet Black Lake

7. Savannah

8. Broken Eros (Interlude)

9. Yellow Coat

10. Sky Full Of Tears

11. When The Avalanche Comes

12. So I Say Goodbye