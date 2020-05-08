Babyface Will Debut a New Song and Perform Songs from Waiting To Exhale on Upcoming Live Stream

Home News Ariel King May 8th, 2020 - 10:26 PM

Kenneth Edmonds, better known as Babyface, will be debuting his first song in five years, “When I Get To Heaven,” this Mother’s Day in honor of his late mother. He will also be performing songs from the 1995 film Waiting To Exhale, in which Edmonds had produced the soundtrack.

Edmonds explained how “When I Get To Heaven” came to him in a dream, where he had been writing a song and his mother appeared. He said in an interview with Gayle King that he never asked his mother’s opinions on songs while she was alive and he considers the song to be a gift from her.

The Instagram live begins this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST and will feature guest appearances from Waiting To Exhale cast members. He was inspired to perform songs from the movie after fans posted comments during his live stream battle with Teddy Riley asking if he was going to play anything from the soundtrack.

Both Edmonds and Riley performed songs they had created throughout the 1980s and ‘90s, keeping the competition friendly as they praised one another. More than 500,000 tuned in to their Instagram live, but due technical difficulties the battle had to be completed on their own Instagram accounts.

Edmonds revealed in mid-April that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered. In the interview with Gayle King he explained how scared he was, worrying how bad the virus was going to be, saying the fever kept hanging around each time he felt he was getting better.