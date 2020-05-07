mxdwn PREMIERE: The Dirty Clergy Release Slow Burning Garage Rock Song “Born to Lose”

Home News Matthew Matasci May 7th, 2020 - 11:00 AM

The Dirty Clergy are back with a new song with guitarist Brian Manasco taking over the vocal duties, helming a classic-sounding garage rock style. The new song we’re premiering today is “Born To Lose,” which was written by Manasco when he was receiving autonomic testing.

“I wrote ‘Born to Lose’ while at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN,” Manasco said. “I had been sent there for autonomic testing as I was diagnosed with dysautonomia/POTS. I wrote it from the view of someone who just gets dumped on every which way they turn. Try to do good, it doesn’t work, do the best in relationships, doesn’t work. In the end you have to look out for yourself, because chances are no one else is going to. No matter what they tell you.”

“The video is in reverse,” he said. “It was just another way that we could do a video that didn’t closely relate anything we had done before.”

Manasco is joined in The Dirty Clergy by bandmates Ky Carter on bass and Cody Moorehead on drums. Their new album is called In Waves, which is out on May 22 through their new label Cornelius Chapel Music. They recorded it with producer Les Nuby, with whom they have a familiarity as he engineered their 2016 album Rattlesnake. On previous albums, the band had used other singers despite Manasco writing the lyrics and melodies. On In Waves, he takes over those duties.

“Everything was different because we had a different lineup,” he said. “I wrote all of the new songs and when we started rehearsals, the former singer had wanted to rewrite the lyrics. But we had already recorded all of the music. I was then talking to Anton Newcombe from The Brian Jonestown Massacre and he said ‘tell that dude to hit the road.’ And Les was aware of all this stuff. I had to go back and redo all of the songs in terms of tempo and key to accommodate a new singer. I was not planning on singing the songs myself, but ultimately I didn’t have a choice.”

In Waves track list

1. “Trials”

2. “Born To Lose”

3. “Young Lovers”

4. “Wonderland”

5. “Homesick”

6. “West Coast”

7. “Lucy”

8. “Whiplash”

9. “Parades”

10. “Dead To Me”

11. “Dreaming”

12. “Too Good To Last”