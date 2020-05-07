Fear Factory Singer Burton C. Bell Joins Skumlove on New Song “The Infected”

Home News Drew Feinerman May 7th, 2020 - 1:25 PM

Los Angeles based metal band Skumlove have released a new quarantine video for their track “The Infected” from their 2016 album Sinister Minister, according to The PRP. The video features Fear Factory frontman Burton C. Bell performing the vocals.

The song plays directly into the current events of the world, and while it doesn’t directly reference the coronavirus pandemic, the lyrics are a stark reminder of its impact. Lines like “there is no cure,” “sickness inside,” and “eating away” are more relevant now than at the time of the release of the song back in 2016. The video shows Bell and the members Skumlove performing the song while dawning masks, adding to the reminder of the sickness.

The lead singer and namesake of Skumlove commented on the video: “The song is originally about how lying and deceit has become a virus running rampant online and in the scene. But lyrically it really fits this whole pandemic climate We all are experiencing. We used our phones and I edited everything on an app. It’s a very homegrown raw video. To show what each of us are doing at home.”

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to isolate musicians, artists and bands from playing for their fans in live capacities, videos like this are a welcome engagement for fans. Artists have had to think of more creative ways to access their fans and address the current situation while remaining isolated at home.