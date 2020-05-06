Watsky Is Trying To Break the World Record for Longest Continuous Rap Performance

Home News Aaron Grech May 6th, 2020 - 5:08 PM

The Bay Area rapper Watsky is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Continuous Rap Performance by an individual. The performer is currently over 7 hours into this record, which is being held in collaboration with Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Sweet Relief COVID-19 fund is a 501c3 nonprofit with the mission of providing relief to vulnerable artists during the pandemic. Watsky put in $10,000 for the charity and is giving incentive gifts for donors during this time, which includes original artwork, out-of-print vinyl, microphones and shout-outs in this currently ongoing freestyle. The proceeds from this event will go on to support Watsky’s band and crew, Sweet Relief, and a fan relief fund.

The current record is held by Pablo Alvarez of the group Good Bison at twenty-five hours, fifty-six minutes and four seconds. Watsky is currently aiming to beat that record by setting it at thirty-three hours and thirty-three minutes. The event began on May 6th at 10:00 am PST.

Watsky’s most recent album release Complaint came out last year, and featured the songs “Mean Ass Drunk,” “All Like Whatever” and “Welcome to the Family.”

“Ultimately, there is still a whole lot more to enjoy on Complaint than not. The album rounds itself out nicely with two of its stronger cuts ‘Limos 4 Emos’ and ‘Whitecaps’ finishing the record. The pop-centric sound contrasts Watsky’s smart and silly self-help lyricism to make something truly intriguing on this project,” mxdwn reviewer Griffin Boyle explained.

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera