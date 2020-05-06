 Watsky Is Trying To Break the World Record for Longest Continuous Rap Performance - mxdwn Music

May 6th, 2020 - 5:08 PM

Watsky Is Trying To Break the World Record for Longest Continuous Rap Performance

The Bay Area rapper Watsky is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Continuous Rap Performance by an individual. The performer is currently over 7 hours into this record, which is being held in collaboration with Sweet Relief’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Sweet Relief COVID-19 fund is a  501c3 nonprofit with the mission of providing relief to vulnerable artists during the pandemic. Watsky put in $10,000 for the charity and is giving incentive gifts for donors during this time, which includes original artwork, out-of-print vinyl, microphones and shout-outs in this currently ongoing freestyle. The proceeds from this event will go on to support Watsky’s band and crew, Sweet Relief, and a fan relief fund.

The current record is held by Pablo Alvarez of the group Good Bison at twenty-five hours, fifty-six minutes and four seconds. Watsky is currently aiming to beat that record by setting it at thirty-three hours and thirty-three minutes. The event began on May 6th at 10:00 am PST.

Watsky’s most recent album release Complaint came out last year, and featured the songs “Mean Ass Drunk,” “All Like Whatever” and “Welcome to the Family.”

“Ultimately, there is still a whole lot more to enjoy on Complaint than not. The album rounds itself out nicely with two of its stronger cuts ‘Limos 4 Emos’ and ‘Whitecaps’ finishing the record. The pop-centric sound contrasts Watsky’s smart and silly self-help lyricism to make something truly intriguing on this project,” mxdwn reviewer Griffin Boyle explained.

Photo Credit: Alexander Cabrera

