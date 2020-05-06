Grimes Explains the Pronunciation and Meaning of Her and Elon Musks’s Child X Æ A-12

Home News Aaron Grech May 6th, 2020 - 1:48 PM

Alternative pop artist Grimes and philanthropist Elon Musk have introduced their child X Æ A-12 to the world, yesterday, alongside a few pictures of the newborn at their home. While it is unknown exactly how to pronounce the name as of press time, Grimes discussed the name’s meaning on Twitter.

The artist stated that X means the “unknown variable, while Æ, refers to he “elven spelling of” AI. AI or Ai, in this sense refers to love (likely a reference to the pinyin word ai, which is translated as love in English) and artificial intelligence. The A-12 is a reference to an aircraft, which was the precursor to the SR-71 (typo’d as SR-17 in her post), the couple’s favorite aircraft. She also described A as meaning archangel, and put a crossed swords and rat emoji on the post, which meant metal rat.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️ metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Grimes first teased that she was pregnant back in January, with a photoshopped NSFW picture, and a reply to an Instagram comment which stated she was “knocked up.” The performer has been dating Elon Musk since at least 2018, when they appeared alongside each other at the Met Gala in New York City.

The artist also created social media profiles for an AI project known as WarNymph earlier this year. This profile appeared alongside an image of a 3-D baby with angel wings, a bow and arrow and red eyes.

In other Grimes news, the performer dropped a music video called “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Gone” last month, which encouraged users to edit and create their own versions.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat