Bibio Announces New Album Sleep On The Wing for June 2020 Release

Folktronica artist Bibio has announced a new album titled Sleeping On The Wing, which will drop via Warp Records on June 12th. This upcoming album is accompanied by its title track as its first single, which is also accompanied by a new music video.

The visuals for “Sleeping On The Wing” is an animated effort directed by Sonnye Lim, and shows a bird travelling through various landscapes, cut between animated shots of Bibio performing. The song itself is a somber folktronica affair, with an acoustic guitar and violin serving as the main instrumental for this restrained track.

“Lyrically, I feel that the song has two aspects to it: The idea of being in the wake of a loss, and with hope, continuing the life of someone who has passed, through allowing oneself to be inspired by what they did during their lifetime and what they left behind, whether it’s the things they said, the knowledge they shared or the things they made,” the artist explained. “The other aspect to the song is perhaps more direct, and talks of escaping the city to find peace in the countryside, but the title is more a celebration of dreaming and the liberating power of imagination, not necessarily a physical escape.”

Born Stephen Wilkinson Bibio first emerged in the mid 2000s with his debut album release fi, which came out via Mush Records. He has been releasing music through Warp Records since 2009, when his studio album Ambivalence Avenue came out on the label.

Bibio’s most recent album release Ribbons came out last year. This project blended traditional instrumentation with vocal experimentation and electronic production.

Sleep On The Wing Tracklist

1. Sleep On The Wing

2. A Couple Swim

3. Lightspout

4. Oakmoss

5. Miss Blennerhassett

6. The Milkyway Over Ratlinghope

7. Awpockes

8. Crocus

9. Otter Shadows

10. Warching Thus, The Heron Is All Pool