RIP: Dave Greenfield of The Stranglers Has Died at 71 from COVID-19 Complications

Home News Drew Feinerman May 4th, 2020 - 1:12 PM

Dave Greenfield, singer/songwriter and keyboardist of English punk band The Stranglers, has passed away last night from complications dealing with the coronavirus at the age of 71, according to Brooklyn Vegan. According to a statement released by Greenfield’s family, the keyboardist had pre-existing heart problems prior to his coronavirus diagnosis. Greenfield tested positive for the virus last Sunday.

Greenfield was an integral member of The Stranglers, who pioneered the British punk rock scene throughout the 1970’s. His hypnotizing keyboard ability and unique style were a vital part of the band’s success, as his playing on songs like “(Get A) Grip (On Yourself),” “Golden Brown” “and “No More Heroes” dove the band forward.

“On the evening of Sunday May 3rd my great friend and longstanding colleague of 45 years, the musical genius that was Dave Greenfield, passed away as one of the victims of the Great Pandemic of 2020. All of us in the worldwide Stranglers’ family grieve and send our sincerest condolences to Pam.” – JJ Burnel (bassist)

“We have just lost a dear friend and music genius, and so has the whole world. Dave was a complete natural in music. Together, we toured the globe endlessly and it was clear he was adored by millions. A huge talent, a great loss, he is dearly missed.” – Jet Black (drummer)

“We lost a true innovator, musical legend, and one of my dearest friends today. The word genius is bandied around far too easily in this day and age, but Dave Greenfield certainly was one. We stood together on the same side of the stage for 20 years, laughed, joked and shared our lives in the way that only band mates can. I’ll miss him forever. Our thoughts and hearts are with his wife Pam, and to the millions of fans who worshipped at his altar, he’ll never be equalled.” – Baz Warne (guitarist, vocalist)

“We are all in shock, Dave was a kind, generous soul who had time for anyone and everyone and it has been my privilege to have known him as both a close friend, his tech and manager for over 40 years. Our thoughts are with Pam at this sad time” – Sil Willcox (manager)