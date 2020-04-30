mxdwn PREMIERE: Hot Nuns Can’t Be Brought Down on New Song “Rude, Dumb & Anxious”

Home News Matt Matasci April 30th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Hot Nuns are a punk rock duo hailing from Norway and the title of their upcoming EP Rude, Dumb & Anxious is the perfect description of their sound. That EP is out on May 15 and today we’re premiering the record’s title track, “Rude, Dumb & Anxious.” The duo, which features members of the band Blood Command, present punk rock in its most stripped-down glory – nothing but drums and distorted bass lines, shouted vocals and a ton of attitude.

The song begins with the aforementioned distorted bass cranking out a grimy riff as the drums pound in the background. The tempo is a bit slower and sludgier than the average punk song, even conjouring some modern alternative rock vibes before moving into the dark singalong chorus of “you’re nothing but a pest / you should put a bullet to your head.”

“‘Rude, Dumb & Anxious’ is about the people/leeches around you who try to make up false stories about you to feel better about themselves and their shitty lives,” said the band. “Just fooook them and live your life to the fullest. Don’t let the fuckers bring you down.”

Rude, Dumb & Anxious track list

1. “Can’t Get Over You”

2. “I Love You Still, I Always Will”

3. “First Time”

4. “Rude, Dumb & Anxious”