mxdwn PREMIERE: 49th Parallel Continue to Push Themselves on “New Chevy”

Home News Matt Matasci April 28th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

49th Parallel are a hip-hop collective from Seattle who have spent the last two years establishing themselves as the next in the Pacific Northwest’s long line of successful rap acts. Today, we’re premiering a new song from the group, “New Chevy,” which takes a chilled-out acoustic guitar-led beat and incorporates some G-funk cues from California. “New Chevy” follows the group’s acclaimed 2019 debut, which was released on the heels of the band being discovered by popular Youtube channel Yes Theory.

The group is named for the latitude line that makes up the border between the United States and Canada but also runs right through the northern corner of Lopez Island, where the group of artists began recording in 2018. The quintet had long been friends, messing around with microphones and other studio equipment, when they realized their music had real potential and they began to seriously pursue it.

“‘New Chevy’ is a representation of us staking our claim, proving ourselves, and pushing ourselves,” they said in a statement. “It’s different from anything else we have ever released, which is why we are excited for it. People are gonna be a little caught off guard by this type of sound coming from us, which is what we want. At the same time, lyrically, we are staying true to ourselves. It was also really fun to make together and that feeling translates when listening to the song.”