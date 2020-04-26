Kali Uchis Shares Daring New Song “i want war”

Home News Peter Mann April 26th, 2020 - 10:38 AM

Columbian-American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis released her latest EP, To Feel Alive, amidst the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The latest smooth sensual track from pop songstress Uchis is entitled “i want war” released this past Friday, April 24 via Virgin EMI/Interscope.

As previously reported on Beats Per Minute, “Colombian-American pop star Kali Uchis’ debut album was called Isolation, but little did she know in 2018 how that was going to turn out to be a reality for all of us in 2020.” The aptly titled Isolation currently plays out in reality for artists at large in the music industry, to thrive creatively while adjusting during these uncertain and trying times. Uchis debut featured an amalgamation of sounds from neo-soul, pop, reggaeton, funk and hip hop featuring a slew of impressive production work from the likes of Thundercat, Sounwave, DJ Dahi just to name a few. The album featured the eclectic sexy single “After The Storm” featuring rapper/producer Tyler, The Creator and funk legend Bootsy Collins.

The soft vocals from Uchis on her latest track “i want war” immediately captivates the listeners ears with lyrics that are not afraid of flaunting sexual needs. The production is sleek and sexy featuring soft playing piano keys as seductive as Uchis sung vocals. The animated cover art for To Feel Alive is unabashedly unapologetic in its depiction of sexuality and reminiscent to the cover art that graced Kanye West’s fifth studio album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. As previously reported here on mxdwn, “… Uchis has announced a new EP titled To Feel Alive, which is set to be released independently on April 24th. This upcoming project will consists of home recordings, and features a sexually explicit album cover showing the singer performing cunnilingus on the Por Vida era of herself in what appears to be a penthouse suite, as a Ferris wheel catches on fire.

‘can’t give you my album yet, ‬but i recorded some demos in my room for u. . art is the isolation era of me eating the por vida era of me’s pussy,’ Uchis stated on the platform, before tagging the artist Oh de Laval.”

To Feel Alive marks Uchis first EP release since 2015’s Por Vida and by the sounds of Uchis herself she’s enthusiastically optimistic about following up her 2018 debut Isolation with an official sophomore effort. Uchis provides hopeful sentiment speaking on her latest EP, saying:

“I hope I can offer some solace to you with this EP I’ve put together in my room in quarantine, and I can’t wait to share my real album with you soon. Please take care of your hearts, minds, bodies and souls. Love xx uchis.“

