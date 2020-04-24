Life is Beautiful 2020 Cancelled Do to Coronavirus Concerns

Home News Roy Lott April 24th, 2020 - 12:50 AM

Las Vegas’ annual music festival Life is Beautiful has been canceled for this year due to the pandemic. Festival organizers issued a statement provided by Brooklyn Vegan.”Nothing would make us happier than to gather with you this September, but given these unprecedented times we can no longer move forward with the Life is Beautiful festival in 2020. We will be making a full return in 2021.” It continues to say “Transformation is at the core of our mission. The needs of our city have evolved and the ways that we can create positivity and joy have evolved along with it. Our job now is to harness and guide that transformation into new growth for the community around us. We can’t wait to share it with you.”

The festival was set to take place September 18 through September 20 in Downtown Las Vegas. Since its 2013 debut, it has gone on to provide great lineups with last year’s lineup including headlining sets from The Black Keys, Chance the Rapper, Billie Eilish, and Vampire Weekend to name a few. Previous lineups included performances from Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, The Killers,and Stevie Wonder.