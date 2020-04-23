Marianne Faithful Released From Hospital After Admission Due to COVID-19

Home News Drew Feinerman April 23rd, 2020 - 12:19 PM

English singer/songwriter and actress Marianne Faithful has been released from the hospital today after originally being admitted in late March due to the coronavirus, according to Pitchfork. Faithful is currently 73 years old, and will continue to recover in her home in London.

An official statement was posted on Faithful’s Instagram page that reads, “Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern which have meant a great deal through what is such a difficult time for so many. She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life.”

The news is a promising sign for so many currently suffering from the virus, as recovery is a very real possibility even for those who may be elderly. Hopefully the coming weeks will show more and more people continuing to recover from the disease, and a potential shift to return to a new normal.

Faithful originally got her break in the 1960’s, and quickly became a prominent figure in the British invasion. She famously released “As Tears Go By,” and while the song was originally written by Faithful’s former lover Mick Jagger and his bandmate Keith Richards, Faithful was the first to record and release the song in 1964.