RAC Reaches Deep into the Funk Playbook for New Song “Change the Story” with Jamie Lidell

Matt Matasci April 22nd, 2020 - 11:00 AM

RAC is going to be releasing a new album in May called BOY on May 8 and today he’s releasing the third single, “Change the Story.” It features the jazzy pop singer Jamie Lidell on vocals, and pulls influence from funk and soul icons of the past like George Clinton’s Parliament.

RAC is the stage name of André Allen Anjos, a Portuguese-American producer that currently resides in Portland, OR. He has released “Carefree” featuring LeyeT and “Stuck On You” with Phil Good from the album, which will be released on Counter Records. In addition to Lidell, Good and LeyeT, there are a plethora of guest vocalists on the album, including Cecilia Della Peruti, also known as Gothic Tropic.

While RAC is still making a name for himself as a performer, he’s worked on remixes of artists like Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lana Del Rey and more. BOY is the producer’s second album, coming after a break of six years. He released his debut LP Strangers in 2014, which featured appearances by Tegan and Sara, Tokyo Police Club and Kele (Bloc Party).