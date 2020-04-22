Original Members of X Surprise Release Band’s First New Album Together in 35 Years Alphabetland

Home News Aaron Grech April 22nd, 2020 - 12:27 PM

The Los Angeles punk legends X have been frequently touring since 2004, however they have not released any new studio material for decades. X broke this hiatus last year with the release of their first original song in 24 years “Delta 88 Nightmare,” which they have now followed up with a surprise album release titled Alphabetland, released via Fat Possum. The album’s high energy title track, along with the rest of the project are available on Bandcamp.

<a href="http://xtheband.bandcamp.com/album/alphabetland">ALPHABETLAND by X</a> Alphabetland is the first studio album put out by the band since 1993’s Hey Zeus!, however it is also the first studio album in 35 years to feature the band’s original lineup of Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake. Their last appearance on a record together was 1985’s Ain’t Love Grand. Zoom would depart from the outfit the following year, while the band took its first hiatus after the release of their 1987 project See How We Are.

“Delta 88 Nightmare” served as the band’s first new track in over two decades, and was accompanied by a music video starring and directed by Cervenka’s son Henry Mortensen. This latest project was written during the past year and a half.

“When your heart is broken you think every song is about that. These songs were written in the last 18 months & it blows my mind how timely they are,” explained John Doe. “We all want our family, friends & fans to hear our records as soon as it’s finished. This time we could do that. Thanks to Fat Possum & our audience.”

Alphabetland

ALPHABETLAND

Free

Water & Wine

Strange Life

I Gotta Fever

Delta 88 Nightmare

Star Chambered

Angel On The Road

Cyrano DeBerger’s Back

Goodbye Year, Goodbye

All The Time In The World