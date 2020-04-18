John Legend Drops Title Track “Bigger Love” From Upcoming Album

Home News Kelly Tucker April 18th, 2020 - 9:32 PM

John Legend released his new track, “Bigger Love” which has an uplifting beat throughout. Legend is performing this new song at the Global Citizen’s “One World: Together At Home” digital special which supports frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization. The free broadcast event is an hours long free event, which includes artists like Billie Eilish, Elton John, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder among others. Legend will also perform at BET’s “Saving Our Selves: A Covid-19 Relief Effort” on April 22, 2020.

In a statement, Legend shares about the new track, “This song is a celebration of love, resilience and hope. I wrote it last year, before any of us could have imagined what 2020 would become. The message of the song is that love can help carry us through these dark times and music can bring us joy and inspiration. I hope it brings some light to people’s day and maybe inspires a dance break!” “Bigger Love” was written by Legend with Ryan Tedder, Zach Skelton and Cautious Clay. Legend’s Bigger Love Tour is scheduled to begin August 12 and make stops at 25 cities across North America.

Legend will be performing “Bigger Love” on “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” which will air on April 22 at 8 pm ET on BET. The special event, also featuring DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, Kelly Rowland and others, is in partnership with the NAACP and United Way Worldwide to help provide critical financial, educational and community support directly to African Americans hardest hit by Coronavirus crisis.

Legend has garnered eleven Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, making Legend the first African-American man to earn an EGOT. His albums, include Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), and A Legendary Christmas (2018). Legend starred in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special and nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor (Limited Series). Legend joined “The Voice” for Season 16 (2019), winning with his mentee Maelyn Jarmon and is currently a judge on Season 18.

John is a partner in Get Lifted Film Co., serving as an Executive Producer for “Southern Rites,” “United Skates,” WGN America’s “Underground,” and films “Southside with You” and “La La Land.” As a philanthropist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 to change the national conversation surrounding our country’s misguided criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.