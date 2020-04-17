The Lickerish Quartet Debuts Lyric Video For “Fadoodle”

Home News Peter Mann April 17th, 2020 - 4:06 PM

The Lickerish Quartet was recently birthed out of a reunion of sorts, as its three members once belonged to San Francisco, California-based rock band, Jellyfish, a collective that released two studio album between 1989-1994 when they subsequently broke up. As recent as Wednesday, April 15 the aforementioned collective, The Lickerish Quartert, released their second lyric video for their latest single entitled, “Fadoodle.”

According to a press release, “Roger Joseph Manning Jr. (Beck, Air, Cheap Trick, Imperial Drag), Tim Smith (Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Finn Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Umajets) and Eric Dover (Imperial Drag, Slash’s Snakepit, Alice Cooper, Sextus)—have released the second video from their highly anticipated debut EP, THREESOME VOL. 1 EP, which is set for release on May 15 via The Lickerish Quartet/Label Logic, as distributed by Ingrooves.”

The track and accompanied lyric video for “Fadoodle” retain an upbeat spunky pop-tinged punk throwback vibe that is highlighted by the lyrics suggestive themes. The video features the members playing their respective instruments, never given facial recognition as they’re filmed below the shoulders. As previously noted in the aforementioned press release, Dover and Manning go in to great detail of the genesis of writing the song and what influenced the overall message of the track saying:

“Well, I’m always looking for new ways to say dirty things,” Dover observes with a laugh. “I found a big list of naughty words from back in the day for what people used to denote fornication. It’s fascinating, because this has the distinction of being a pop song that has the world’s oldest slang yet is released in the 21st Century.” Adds Manning, “This one has that eighth-note driving thing that was a big part of the glitter sound of the early punk wave, so it’s got that kind of energy right out of the gate. Thankfully, once we had Eric’s lyric in place, it was just a free-for-all in having fun with the vocal interplay.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Lickerish Quartet don’t foresee playing any live shows any time soon. However, if the demand for more musical content becomes apparent, the collective promises more recorded material to be released in the foreseeable future.

The press release concludes with Manning, Dover and Smith, respectively, saying: “‘Realizing original ideas of my own is the most gratifying thing about making music, and the natural progression of what the three of us are doing together is you want to share it with people.’ Declares Dover, ‘I’m always going to have time for doing music with these two people, even if we don’t live near each other. And if we only do two songs instead of 12, then we only do two. I’m cool with that.’ Concludes Smith, ‘There’s a level of trust between collaborators who all share the same general goal. Only that can keep it interesting and push it even further to where it can go. At the end of the day, as long as all three of us are excited and inspired with what we come up with, we’ll figure out a way to do more of it.’”

To listen to “Fadoodle” stream below, via YouTube.