New Music Alert: Permanent Collection Releases New Song “Blurring The Lines” and Announces New Album Nothing Good Is Normal for June 2020 Release

Aaron Grech April 15th, 2020 - 7:47 PM

Permanent Collection, the solo music project fronted by Jason Hendardy has released a new song titled “Blurring The Lines,” which will be featured on his upcoming studio album Nothing Good Is Normal. This newest project will be self-released on Bandcamp on June 19th, and will contain a total of ten new tracks.

“Blurring The Lines” is accompanied by a video, which opens up with Hendardy speaking on the landline phone discussing human nature, before putting the phone’s receiver on a mic stand to perform the track. The track itself is a mix of punk and shoegaze, with distorted vocals and overblown sonics, alongside rapid fire drumming.

Permanent Collection formed during the last decade, and started with a slew of demos that eventually formed Hendardy’s debut EP Delirium in 2011. The project was temporarily a band from 2012 to 2014, during which time they released their debut LP Newly Wed Nearly Dead. The band consisted of Jason Hendardy on guitar and vocals, Megan Dabkowski on bass, Brendan Nerfa on guitar, and Mike Stillman on drums at the time. The group’s first projects also contained a similar shoegaze inspired sound, which is present on this latest single release.

“There are plenty of new bands who exist to capture classic sounds. San Francisco’s Permanent Collection has introduced yet another style that sounds surprisingly nostalgic: late ’80’s-early ’90’s alterna-noise pop,” mxdwn reviewer Chad Gorn explained. “Debut LP Newly Wed Nearly Dead compiles ten songs of static-laden, out of tune, though strangely catchy nuggets.

Nothing Good Is Normal

1. East Bay Rats

2. A Way

3. In The End

4. Blurring The Lines

5. Routines

6. West Coast Fever

7. Breakaway

8. Nothing Else

9. Point of No Return

10. For A Minute