Q Tip Teases Three New LPs Algorhythms, Riot Diaries, and The Last Zulu

April 13th, 2020

Veteran rapper Q-Tip, who is best known for being a part of the legendary hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest has teased a series of three new LPs on an Instagram post in celebration of his 50th birthday. The projects are titled Algorhythms, Riot Diaries, and The Last Zulu.

The name of these projects were shown on captions for a video which showed the performer playing a bassline in what appears to be a home recording studio. The rapper also captioned the video with “Thank u god willing I will get with u soon.”

Q-Tip’s released his solo album The Renaissance, back in 2008, which was followed by the release of Kamaal the Abstract the subsequent year. Kamaal the Abstract was originally recorded back in 2001, and was intended as a follow-up to his solo debut project Amplified, however his label at the time Arista, shelved the project. Despite being leaked on the internet prior to its release, the album debuted at number 77 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

A Tribe Called Quest’s most final album release We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service, came out in 2016, eight months after the death of fellow Tribe member Phife Dawg. The late rapper appeared with posthumous vocals last year on the Consequence track “No Place Like Home,” which was self-produced by Consequence alongside Mike Cash.

Q-Tip produced Danny Brown’s most recent album U Know What I’m Sayin? which came out last year. The artist appeared alongside Little Simz and Idris Elba for James BKS’ animated music video for “New Breed.”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister