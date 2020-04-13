mxdwn PREMIERE: Steve Dawson & Funeral Bonsai Wedding Release Animated Video for Lushly Orchestrated New Song “However Long It Takes”

Home News Matt Matasci April 13th, 2020 - 2:10 PM

Steve Dawson and his jazz-folk band Funeral Bonsai Wedding are gearing up for the release of their new album Last Flight Out on May 8. In anticipation of that release, today we’re excited to premiere a new video for the single “However Long It Takes.” The song is filled with rich instrumentation that sets the stage for Dawson’s moving vocal performance. Inspired in part by the iconic ’60s and ’70s albums by Van Morrison, the new record finds Dawson allowing his talented backing band to create open, freewheeling instrumentation that allows for thoughtful lyricism and exciting improsivation.

On Last Flight Out, Dawson is joined by vibraphonist Jason Adasiewicz, drummer Charles Rumback and bassist Jason Roebke. Rumback’s name may ring a bell as he’s recently been working with singer-songwriter Ryley Walker in releasing music. The music video begins with a shot of a decrepit city on a hill, surrounded by garbage and other detritus. A worm-like creature that appears to be made from sausage links twists its way in and out of the earth below the city as water slowly rises up, engulfing the landscape until the city is a solitary island. That’s when things start to take a turn towards the mystical and bizarre. Check out the video below:

The unique name for Dawson’s backing band came to him while riding the bus in his hometown of Chicago, IL. He would pass a florist’s shop, which had three windows – one with a sign that read “Funeral,” one that read “Bonsai” and one that read “wedding.” Dawson’s backing band is similar to these signs – though seemingly random, when read together they sound pretty great. Dawson comes from a country and soul background, while Adasiewicz, Rumback and Roebke have free-jazz, improvisational backgrounds and have worked with artists like Thurston Moore, Nels Cline and the aforementioned Walker. Despite these differences, the band merges together for a seamless and altogether unique sound.

Last Flight Out track list

1. “Last Flight Out”

2. “Mastodons”

3. “However Long It Takes”

4. “Parapluie De Roebke”

5. “The Monkey Mind Is On The Prowl”

6. “While We Were Staring Into Our Palms”

7. “It s Not What You Think”