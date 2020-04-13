Bob Nanna of Hey Mercedes and Braid Announces New Solo Album Celebration States for July 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech April 13th, 2020 - 11:13 AM

Singer and guitarist Bob Nanna of the emo rock bands Hey Mercedes and Braid has announced a new solo album titled Celebration States, which is set to be released on Friday, July 10th via New Granada Records. This album announcement is accompanied by the release of two new songs titled “Mr. Albatross” and “Do You Want To Buy A Guitar?”

“Mr. Albatross” is an acoustic ballad, which shows Nanna recalling autobiographical details of his life as he compares the hardships of his youth to hard ships he currently faces. Nanna’s earnest voice narrates the track, backed by catchy acoustic guitar chords.

<a href="http://bobnanna.bandcamp.com/album/celebration-states">Celebration States by Bob Nanna</a>

“Do You Want To Buy A Guitar” is more somber than the previous track, as Nanna sings in a lower voice, as he discusses being unable to play the guitar due to his interpersonal sadness. The guitar work on this is more varied with two different guitar tracks, as one serves as the main instrumental, while the other joins in with sporadic solos.

“(Celebration States) documents the highs and lows of a one year-long story. It’s autobiographical and I purposely awaited a positive resolution before I decided to complete the project,” Nanna explained in a press release.

Braid was first active from 1993 until 1999 and were known for their blend of post-hardcorem indie rock and emo, The group had reunions in 2004 and again after 2011, while their most recent album release No Coast came out in 2014.

Hey Mercedes formed after the dissolution of Braid in 1999, and released two studio albums Everynight Fire Works and Loses Control. The band had reunions in 2007 and 2016 to 2017 respectively.

Celebration States

Do You Want To Buy A Guitar?

Mr. Albatross

97B4E

Come Home

In Reverse

Preoccupied

Spinning Pitchers Of Light

Instant Chemistry

Don’t Come Home

Denouement