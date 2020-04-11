Hellfest Open Air Organizers Into Legal Dispute with Insurance Company Over Coverage After Cancelling 2020 Event Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Home News Kelly Tucker April 11th, 2020 - 8:02 PM

The Hellfest Open Air Festival which was originally scheduled to take place in Clisson, France on June 19-21 has been postponed until 2021. Per the Hellfest website, the concert organizers shared the message, “With a heavy heart, we’ve come to the decision to postpone this 15th anniversary edition of Hellfest to June 18th, 19th and 20th of 2021.” Per the Hellfest organizers, if you are in possession of a 3-Days Ticket or 1-Day Ticket for the 2020 edition, you can keep your ticket for the 2021 edition, without any additional costs. If you do not wish or are unsure to participate in the 2021 edition, you can either visit Ticketswap or choose the refund option, which will be offered in the coming days.

There is one challenge for Hellfest Productions Association and that is Albingia, French insurance company, who they contracted with for the concert. Albingia contracted with them to cover them in the event of a cancellation. According to Hellfest’s website, “The contract clearly stipulates that financial losses due to possible pandemics will be covered, provided that the contract was signed before the outbreak and recognition of the pandemic by the French authorities or by the WHO. Our contract was signed on December 17, 2019, before the virus appears in China. Hellfest Productions Association was denied by Albingia because this “type” of pandemic did not fit into our insurance policy.”

Per Hellfest’s website, “For Albingia, solidarity is for others, taking the risk of putting their policyholders in economic difficulties. Their reasoning is simple, take our contributions for a cancellation insurance YES, compensate us: NEVER. The idea?! Playing with words and interpretations to start a trial which last for several years. Meanwhile, the company will keep the money we should be able to claim. This is the reason why we want to shed light today on these shameful practices especially in times like this. Solidarity and commitments compliance should be the main concerns of insurers company. In short, while we are waiting for a long procedure, only two words come to us for this specialized event and audiovisual insurance company: FUCK YOU!”

The message on their website changes its tone, shifting its generosity and care by conveying pride for healthcare workers on the front lines, fighting against this pandemic. Hellfest admits they are facing enormous financial challenges, as they had many vendors involved in keeping the show going. Hellfest Productions wants to help and is using their platform to target fans to donate to a good cause. They are launching an online fundraising fund to help and support Nantes University Hospital and donating 20,000€. They admit this is the amount of the usual costs of their emergency doctors and units on the festival. That is why they started Hellfest for Health and opening the page for donations.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado