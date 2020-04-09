RIP: Philadelphia Rapper Chynna Dead at 25 Due To Accidental Overdose

Home News Luke Hanson April 9th, 2020 - 10:40 PM

Philadelphia rapper, disc jockey and model Chynna Rogers, known mononymously as Chynna, has passed away. The cause of death was an accidental overdose.

Per Pitchfork, the artist passed away in her native Philadelphia on April 8 at the age of 25. After initial reports were respectfully ambiguous, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health officially announced the cause of death as an accidental overdose on April 9.

Chynna had previously acknowledged her substance abuse issues in a 2018 interview with Pitchfork. Speaking specifically of an opioid addiction in the midst of a period of sobriety, she said, “It got to the point where I had to do something just to be able to get onstage and do my job. I didn’t like that.”

Myriad artists an performers expressed grief over Chynna’s passing. This group included hip hop collective ASAP Mob and rapper Vince Staples.

REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. ❤️👼 pic.twitter.com/xcFdnhs030 — A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) April 9, 2020

After getting her start as a model at the age of 14, Chynna rose to prominence with singles such as “Selfie” and “Glen Coco” in the mid-2010s. She released an EP, asmr, in 2019, and was a staple on the festival scene that year, playing such events as Noise Pop and Primavera Sound. She was open and honest about her opioid issues throughout her career, especially on 2016’s mixtape, Ninety. She is survived by her father Michael, brothers Jeremy and Michael, and sister Nala.