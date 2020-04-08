Daedelus Announces New Album What Wands Won’t Break for May 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech April 8th, 2020 - 9:29 PM

Los Angeles record producer Daedelus has announced a new album titled What Wands Won’t Break , which will be released via Dome of Doom on May 8th. This latest project contains the new single “Sunflower Stems,” which premiered earlier today.

“Sunflower Stems” is an experimental electronic track, with some house snares blended in with a variety of jazz horn, piano and string samples, blended into a psychedelic and glitchy style. The mixture of various sounds creates a unique tone with its various influences, layered sounds and club ready beat.

“What Wands Won’t Break. Here is my stripped back raw rhythms that only momentarily dawdle in melody,” Daedelus explained in a press release. “It’s the distentions of polite sources into genre specific tempo to make sounds I’ve cobbled together live, but never committed to record previously. Let the mystical be plain to see, but only implied, as the only whisper on this loudly album.”

This latest studio album comes only nine months after his last studio album release The Bittereinders, which came out on the Flying Lotus-led Brainfeeder Records. This latest project was created using Ableton, which Daedelus sought to push to the limit, although it also takes influence from the production style of his contemporary Ras G.

Ras G was also a record producer from Los Angeles, who passed away last year at the of 40. The artist was a co-founder of the record label Poo-Bah Records, and was affiliated with the Brainfeeder label, which is also located in Los Angeles.

“Every time we’d play Ras would push each fader and ever knob to the max even before hitting a 404 pad, he’d say it was ‘how it needed to sound,'” Daedelus explained.”I’d be dubious because going “into the red” induces distortion of the audio signal, it changes the harmonic content. As if amplification could ever be pristine? I’m grateful for their questioning of what we are intoning. This record is reaching for exultation and exclamation. Bass boosted. Transient inflated. Loud.”