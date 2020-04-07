Paradigm Talent Agency Announces $1.1 Million Fund for Laid Off Employees After Former Agent Files Bombshell Lawsuit

Home News Drew Feinerman April 7th, 2020 - 1:58 PM

Paradigm Talent Agency, which represents a number of well known entertainers including Coldplay, Tiffany Young, Halsey, and Ed Sheeran, has just announced a $1.1 million dollar fund for employees the company was forced to lay off due to the coronavirus. The news comes after a former Paradigm agent, Debbie Klein, sued the company for alleged breaches of oral conduct, failure to pay wages to employees, whistleblower allegations, as well as other alleged offenses.

The lawsuit states that the company CEO, Sam Gores, allegedly began firing his employees right as the coronavirus epidemic began to impact the company financially. The lawsuit states that Gore’s willingness to fire his employees so quickly is due to alleged financial misdealings that Gores engaged in, including alleged acts such as using company money for his own personal use, including the hiring of prostitutes, leaving Paradigm in a poor financial state right before the coronavirus struck.

If the allegations in the lawsuit prove to be true, then Paradigm would be guilty of laying off far more employees than what would have been necessary, if it wasn’t for Gores’ alleged mishandling of the company’s finances.

Paradigm was not the only talent agency that was forced to engage in layoffs since the coronavirus began its slowdown of the music world; Endeavor Group Holdings, which owns the William Morris Agency, was forced to lay off at least 250 employees due to the pandemic.

You can read the entire law suit containing Gores’ alleged actions below:

Gores by Abid Rahman on Scribd: